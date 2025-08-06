Machine Gun Calls Out Insecure Dudes Hating On Him For No Reason

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Machine Gun Kelly ripped into the hate he gets online and said most of it comes from insecure men who don’t like how free he lives.

Machine Gun Kelly says the hate he catches online doesn’t faze him one bit and he’s brushing it off like lint on a t-shirt.

The rapper turned rocker chopped it up with People ahead of his upcoming album Lost Americana and he didn’t hold back about how people treat him for being different.

Whether it’s his wild fashion, his genre-hopping music or his love life with Megan Fox, MGK said he’s been on the receiving end of random hate for years—and he’s over it.

“I became so hated for, what has become apparent to me, no reason . . . just because I artistically express myself, through fashion, music, whatever – because I choose to not stay contained into a societal box,” Machine Gun Kelly said.

He’s not even mad about it anymore. In fact, he thinks it’s kinda funny now.

“The hate for me has become so pop culture that it’s almost like that’s automatically what you say to fit in,” MGK explained. “That s**t doesn’t even mean anything to me. I’ve let it go completely to where I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s a joke.'”

Machine Gun Kelly also called out the people behind the loudest hate—mostly dudes, according to him.

“I think people just don’t like that I do whatever the f**k I want and it’s a reflection of them not being able to do whatever they want,” he said. “I think men let their insecurity rule their entirety.”

MGK’s new album, Lost Americana, drops Friday and he’s hoping it helps people actually get him for once.

“Maybe this time,” he said, “they’ll get to know the man-slash-broken-boy behind the moniker MGK.”