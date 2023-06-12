MGK”s Girlfriend Megan Fox Invokes Witchcraft To Defend Claim She’s Making Sons Wear Girls Clothes

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Megan Fox was forced to come forward with a statement after a neighbor claimed she was making her three sons wear girls clothing.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s girlfriend Megan Fox has slammed claims that she made her sons wear girls’ clothing.

She also insisted her accuser messed with the “wrong witch.”

Republican politician Robby Starbuck has faced criticism after he claimed to have overheard two of the actress’s children say they were “forced by their mom to wear girls’ clothes.”

Megan Fox’s 3 boys despite the statistical improbability of it all, having gender dysphoria, seems more about her coping with something going on in her head than caring about them 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nzQU9Vy9JR — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) June 11, 2023

Megan has denied the allegation, insisting Robby was just trying to grab some headlines for himself.

“Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency. especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense ,” Megan Fox wrote in an Instagram post as she shared a screenshot of Robby’s original tweet.

“Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe.”

Megan, who shares sons 10-year-old Noah, nine-year-old Bodhi, and six-year-old Journey with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, went on to insist she wasn’t someone to be messed with.

“I have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times and yet i’m still here you f**ked with the wrong witch,” she concluded in her direct reply.

Starbuck recently tweeted that he “used to live in the same gated community” as Megan’s family and often saw the kids playing at the park, before going on to accuse the actress of forcing her boys to wear girls’ clothes.

Megan’s ex Brian has also hit out at the claims, insisting they are the work of a “selfish” person.

“It’s a totally bogus story,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star told TMZ.

“There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify whether or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not.

“This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent-child relationship.”

The discussion eventually turned to politics. Republicans dragged Megan Fox, while more liberals people rushed to her support.

Maybe the Democrats should go after Megan Fox in their witch hunt, so at least they will get a real one. — LJ (@LJisRight) June 12, 2023

You should buy a Megan Fox blowup doll and do your little business.



Don’t go after people’s children, weirdo. pic.twitter.com/dUwFkQNu5S — Sarah Larchmont (@SarahLarchmont) June 11, 2023

The conservative freaks made up a story about Megan Fox forcing her kids to dress feminine and she trolled them with threats of witchcraft/black magic and now they’re all having meltdowns 😭 — chateau bunny ❄️ (@cocainecross) June 12, 2023