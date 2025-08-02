Machine Gun Kelly Wanted To Name His Child “Kid”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Machine Gun Kelly finally got to name his daughter with Megan Fox after losing the baby-naming battle with his first child’s mom.

Machine Gun Kelly picked the name Saga Blade for his baby girl with Megan Fox after striking out on naming his first kid something wild.

The rapper-turned-pop-punk rocker revealed he finally got his way in the baby-name game after losing the battle years ago with his first daughter Casie’s mom.

MGK explained during TODAY’s “8 Before 8” segment and kept it honest about his past baby-naming flop.

“Well, I lost the first one and won the second one,” he said. “When you are 18 years old and you go to her mother and you go, ‘What if we named our kid “Kid?”’ I get why she’s like, ‘Hey man, shut up.’”

So yeah, dude seriously tried to name his kid Kid. And he stood by it, too.

“That was one of the names,” he added. “I was like, ‘If her name was Kid, that would be sick.’”

Fast forward to now, MGK and Megan welcomed their daughter back in March but kept things low-key until June, when he posted a sweet ukulele moment on Instagram and revealed her name in the caption.

“Saga Blade Fox-Baker thank you for the ultimate gift \@meganfox,” he wrote, keeping the baby’s face off-camera but dropping the name bomb.

Later on, he broke down the meaning behind the name Saga, saying, “She is an epic story. That’s what Saga means.”

So, while “Kid” didn’t make the cut, Saga Blade sounds like she’s straight out of a Marvel movie—and MGK is clearly proud of that win.