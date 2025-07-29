Mack Maine Shares Heartbreaking News About His Son’s Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mack Maine shared the death of his 20-year-old son Isaiah after a seizure, revealing the devastating news in a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

Mack Maine opened up about the heartbreaking loss of his 20-year-old son Isaiah, who died July 16 after suffering a seizure, sharing the news in an emotional Instagram post filled with family photos and grief.

The Young Money president referred to his son affectionately as Zeke and revealed the tragedy publicly on Monday (July 28).

In a lengthy caption, he described the pain and confusion he’s been wrestling with since Isaiah’s passing.

“I’m still in shock and still processing the fact that he’s gone,” Mack Maine wrote. “Still confused, still questioning life and why my child and not me.”

The rapper, who has been a close collaborator of Lil Wayne and a key figure in the Hip-Hop label since 2009, also reflected on how fatherhood has changed him.

“Zeke, I thank you for granting me one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received, fatherhood!” he said. “The experience and bond with you and I brought me purpose… Since July 16, your village has been crushed, and we’re hurting. This is a pain I’ve personally never felt before, but I’m still trusting and believing in God’s plan and God’s will and mercy. You’ll always be my Prince.”

The post quickly drew support from peers and friends in the music world, including Nicki Minaj, who commented, “I don’t even believe what I just read. You guys raised the most incredible young man. We are praying for your whole family, Mack. We love you so much.”

Mack Maine has long been a behind-the-scenes force in Hip-Hop, co-writing hits like “How to Love” and “Got Money” for Lil Wayne and helping steer Young Money’s rise in the late 2000s.