Man Convicted Of Robbing 50 Cent Busted For Sex Assault

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Richard Murphy got arrested for a brutal Jersey City assault while on parole after stealing millions from an apartment rented by 50 Cent’s company.

A guy who is out on parole for jacking about $3 million worth of cash and jewels from 50 Cent got locked up again after allegedly assaulting a woman in Jersey City.

Richard Murphy, 35, got picked up by a SWAT team, less than two weeks after cops say he and another dude followed a woman home from the PATH station on July 26 and attacked her inside her building vestibule.

According to the police report obtained by Patch, the two guys approached the 37-year-old woman and asked why she was alone, adding they “could take care of her.”

She told them to back off. When she got to her door, one of them shoved her inside, pulled up her skirt and assaulted her. The woman screamed and fought back; she punched him and he punched her right back.

Cops showed up around 11:30 P.M. and found blood at the scene. She was taken to Jersey City Medical Center.

Murphy was caught nearly two weeks later at his home. Now here’s where it gets even crazier—this dude was already on parole from a previous case where he hit a lick at an apartment tied to 50 Cent’s business.

Back in January 2021, Murphy and two other guys broke into the Cliffside Park property and made off with about $3 million in jewelry and cash from an unlocked safe.

Murphy ended up pleading guilty to second-degree theft and third-degree burglary. He got five years in August 2023 but was back on the streets by February 2024.

Now he’s staring down new charges: aggravated sexual assault, assault and burglary.