Mariah Carey Finally Addresses Eminem Feud & “8 Mile” Casting Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Mariah Carey finally addressed the Eminem feud and “8 Mile” casting rumor, saying bluntly, “I really don’t care.”

Mariah Carey brushed off decades of drama and a bizarre casting rumor involving Eminem during a sharp exchange on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Wednesday (October 1), where she addressed claims that the rapper once wanted her to play his mother in 8 Mile.

The pop legend was playing a round of “Plead the Fifth” with host Andy Cohen when the topic came up.

Cohen asked if the long-running feud between the two started because Eminem allegedly wanted Carey to portray his mom in the 2002 semi-autobiographical film. Carey didn’t deny it.

“From what I heard, there is truth to that,” she said. “But I don’t think that he actually—well, who knows who approached who.”

Cohen pushed further, asking if that awkward casting request was the spark that lit the fuse.

Carey, clearly unbothered, replied, “Um, no. I mean, maybe. It depends what he’s thinking. I really don’t care. Like, whatever he’s said, then I’m that, fine. Not really. But that’s a rap lyric.”

Mariah Carey & Eminem Trade Diss Tracks

The decades-old tension between the two artists dates back to the early 2000s, when Eminem claimed they had a romantic relationship—something Carey has repeatedly denied.

He referenced her in tracks like “When the Music Stops” and “Superman.” Carey responded with her 2002 track “Clown,” singing, “You should’ve never intimated we were lovers/ When you know very well we never even touched each other.”

Things escalated in 2009 when Carey released the “Obsessed” video, which featured a stalker character many believed was a jab at Eminem. He fired back with “The Warning,” a venomous diss track that included threats to leak voicemails and other alleged receipts.

“I’m obsessed now? Oh gee, is that supposed to be me in the video with the goatee?” Eminem rapped. “Wow Mariah, I didn’t expect her to go balls out.”

The casting rumor resurfaced recently when music producer Damion “Damizza” Young claimed on a podcast that he introduced Carey and Eminem.

According to Young, the rapper wanted Carey to play his mother in 8 Mile, despite being just four years younger than him.

“She did not like that s### at all,” Young said. “Her insecurities kicked in big time.”

Ultimately, the role went to Kim Basinger, who is nearly two decades older than Eminem.

During the same episode, Carey sidestepped a question about how much money she makes from “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and responded to Nick Cannon’s testicle insurance stunt with a simple, “Lord, help me.”