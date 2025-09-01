Marlon Wayans Going Deeper Into Horror With South Korean Game Show Adaptation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Marlon Wayans is flipping his horror-comedy hustle with a creepy new game show while working on the “Scary Movie” reboot.

Marlon Wayans is getting freakier than ever with a creepy new TV project and a reboot of one of his most iconic horror comedies.

The comedian-turned-horror head is teaming up with his longtime producing partner, Rick Alvarez, to bring the South Korean hit Midnight Horror Story to the U.S., and it’s going to be weird in the best way.

Wayans and Alvarez, through their Ugly Baby Productions company, are linking up with Smart Dog Media—the same crew that turned The Masked Singer into a pop culture beast.

The American version of Midnight Horror Story is set to mix horror, comedy and a whole lotta weird energy, which is basically the Wayans brand wrapped in one.

The original show, created by Munhwa Broadcasting Company (MBC), is already five seasons deep in South Korea.

It’s basically a spooky storytelling competition with a twist. Celebrities sit at a table, pick scary stories sent in by viewers and act them out while telling the stories.

After each tale, a “spirit audience”—a mix of virtual and in-studio people—decides how scary it was by lighting candles. Each candle means a spirit got spooked.

Whoever gets the most candles wins.

And knowing Wayans, that balance of creepy and comedy is going to hit differently. He’s already proven he can pull it off with A Haunted House and The Curse of Bridge Hollow on Netflix.

And if that wasn’t enough, Wayans is also bringing back Scary Movie—yep, that Scary Movie.

He’s co-producing and acting in Scary Movie 6, which drops in June 2026. Not only is he rejoining the franchise, but he’s also bringing back OG scream queens Anna Faris and Regina Hall.

Filming kicks off this fall.

Wayans is clearly on a mission to own the horror-comedy lane. From revamping cult classics to importing hit game shows, he’s making sure the scares keep coming—with a lot of laughs in between.