Martha Stewart, 81, Addresses Haters Of Sexy Sports Illustrated Cover

Martha Stewart, 81, addressed critics of her risque photo shoot for Sports Illustrated.

Martha Stewart has responded to online criticism surrounding her Sports Illustrated cover.

Oddly, some users were upset with how much skin Martha showed and blamed rapper Snoop Dogg for turning her out.

Others claimed photo editors at Sports. Illustrated retouched her photos to make her look younger.

While speaking to Variety for an interview, the television personality opened up about covering Sports Illustrated’s recent Swimsuit Issue.

At 81 years old, Martha broke the record by becoming the oldest woman to grace the cover of the annual magazine edition.

And that goes for you, #marthastewart. Don't you have enough money? And can't #SportsIllustratedSwimsuitCover find pretty, healthy women anymore? Your models are a man and an octogenarian, nobody cute in that suit. 🙈 #SportsIllustratedSwimsuit pic.twitter.com/3E3LU7mpdY — Amanda Kennerly (@MandyintheWest) May 19, 2023

When asked whether she had been reading Instagram comments about the cover, Martha described most of them as “very good,” however, she noted that she has seen some critical reactions.

“There are only a few naysayers saying, ‘The pictures are over-retouched.’ But they’re not. They are incredibly accurate pictures. I was really pleased that there was not much airbrushing,” she stated.

The lifestyle guru also addressed claims that she’d undergone plastic surgery to look so good for her age.

“I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever. I have very healthy, good hair,” she insisted. “I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors. I’m very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day… They are incredibly accurate pictures. I was really pleased that there was not much airbrushing.”

However, Martha admitted that she has been tempted by fillers.

“Every now and then there are certain fillers that I can do for a little line here or there, but I hate Botox,” she shared. “It’s a weird thing for me. I really and truly don’t do a lot.”