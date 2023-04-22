Martin Lawrence Gives Much Needed Update About Jamie Foxx’s Health

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Martin Lawrence gave some positive news about fellow comedian Jamie Foxx, who suffered an undisclosed medical emergency that has left him in the hospital for weeks.

Martin Lawrence has revealed Jamie Foxx is “doing better” following his recent medical emergency.

The 55-year-old was hospitalized in Atlanta, Georgia, where he had been filming “Back in Action,” after suffering an undisclosed “medical complication” last week.

During an interview with “Extra” at the unveiling of his Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Thursday, Lawrence offered an update on his friend’s condition.

“Well, I hear he’s doing better… My prayers go out for him every night, and just wishing the best for him,” Lawrence responded. “(He’s) one of the best that we got in Hollywood, not only one of the best entertainers but a good person.”

In a separate interview with “Access Hollywood” at the event, the “Bad Boys” star clarified that he hadn’t talked to Foxx before wishing him “a speedy recovery.”

Last Wednesday, Foxx’s daughter Corinne announced on Instagram that her father had suffered a “medical complication.”

She assured fans that he was “already on his way to recovery” thanks to “quick action and great care.”

On Monday, it was reported that the Oscar-winning actor was still in the hospital undergoing tests.

Netflix officials have not addressed how his health scare has affected the shooting schedule for “Back in Action,” however, Foxx’s co-star Cameron Diaz was spotted filming scenes with his body double earlier this week.