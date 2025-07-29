EXCLUSIVE: Mary J. Blige Accuses Misa Hylton Of Harassment As $5M Battle Gets Nasty

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Mary J. Blige responded to Misa Hylton’s $5 million lawsuit by calling it “utterly meritless” and requesting that the court dismiss the case.

Mary J. Blige has officially responded to a $5 million lawsuit filed by Misa Hylton, calling the claims legally baseless and demanding the case be tossed from court after months of silence and speculation.

Attorneys for Blige and her company, Beautiful Life Productions, argued the suit from Hylton, her management company, and rapper Vado is “utterly meritless” and part of a calculated effort to damage Blige’s reputation.

“Plaintiffs and their counsel appear to enjoy fabricating accusations that will be discussed in the press and on social media for the purposes of harassing Defendants and trying to coerce a favorable settlement,” Mary J. Blige’s lawyer, Sarah M. Matz, snarled.

The filing also seeks sanctions against the plaintiffs and their attorneys.

AllHipHop was first to report on the lawsuit, filed in April, which alleges that Blige interfered with a management agreement between Vado and Hylton’s company, M.I.S.A. Management.

Vado signed a recording contract with Beautiful Life Productions in October 2023, but Hylton and the rapper claimed Mary J. Blige was withholding Vado’s completed album. The goal was to pressure him into cutting ties with Hylton, a longtime associate and the R&B singer’s former stylist, and cutting her out of 20% of his earnings.

Mary J. Blige’s legal team pushed back, stating M.I.S.A. Management “does not exist as a legal entity” and therefore has no standing to sue in New York.

“It is stunning that Plaintiffs and their counsel attempt to assert claims on behalf of this non-existent entity,” Matz said.

The motion also argues Hylton herself is not a party to Vado’s contract with Beautiful Life Productions and cannot enforce it or claim damages.

Mary J. Blige’s attorney trashed the suit as a media ploy meant to pressure a settlement and was filed despite prior warnings that the claims had no legal merit.

Her lawyers also argue Vado failed to follow required steps, such as providing notice or seeking mediation before filing the lawsuit.

“Vado’s claims fare no better. Asserting a breach of contract claim against Blige individually is by itself sanctionable. Blige is not a party to Vado’s recording agreement nor has any other basis been pled against Blige, making it clear she was included solely for purposes of harassment,” Sarah M. Matz added.

Mary J. Blige is asking the court to dismiss all claims with prejudice and to impose financial penalties, including attorney’s fees, on Hylton, Vado and their legal team.

The court has not yet ruled on the motion.