DJ Hurricane Leads Star-Studded JMJ-MCA Day Honoring Jam Master Jay & MCA

The tribute takes place at Coney Island on Sunday (August 10) with additional performances by House of Pain’s Danny Boy, Schoolly D, T La Rock and more.

DJ Hurricane will lead a star-studded tribute to two Hip-Hop pioneers—Jam Master Jay and MCA—during JMJ-MCA Day on Sunday (August 10) at the Coney Island Aquarium Mural Boardwalk in New York City, where the music will run from 12 to 6 p.m. ET.

The event, presented by Together Forever and backed by Category 6, Hurricane’s upcoming album, will feature performances from a lineup of Hip-Hop royalty.

Jam Master Jay’s son, DJ Jam Master J’Son, the Juice Crew’s Craig G, House of Pain’s Danny Boy, Kool Rock Ski of the Fat Boys, T La Rock, Schoolly D and Chief Rocker Busy Bee are all set to take the stage alongside DJ Hurricane, who rose to fame as the longtime DJ for the Beastie Boys.

The celebration honors the legacies of two foundational figures in Hip-Hop history. Jam Master Jay, the influential DJ of Run-DMC, helped bring turntablism into the mainstream and played a key role in merging rap with rock. He was shot and killed in a Queens recording studio on October 30, 2002. His death remained unsolved for years before two suspects were indicted in 2020.

Adam “MCA” Yauch, a founding member of the Beastie Boys, was known for his gravelly voice, activism and vision that helped steer the group from party anthems to more socially conscious material. He died on May 4, 2012, after a three-year battle with cancer of the parotid gland.

JMJ-MCA Day aims to honor their contributions through music, community and celebration. The event is free and open to the public.