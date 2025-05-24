Megan Fox Calls Pregnancy With Machine Gun Kelly “A Happy Accident”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Fox shared that her latest pregnancy with Machine Gun Kelly came as an unexpected but welcome development, revealing the news on Instagram alongside a video from her new Prime Video series Overcompensating.

“38 years old, six weeks pregnant (unplanned but a happy surprise). Please stop listening to the patriarchy. Women are eternal light beings. We do not have an expiration date. Don’t let them rob you of your power,” she wrote in the caption, which has since been deleted.

The clip, filmed last year while she was pregnant, shows the Jennifer’s Body star posing in a short skirt and crop top for her guest role on the streaming comedy.

Fox and MGK welcomed their first child together on March 27, though the baby girl’s name has not been made public.

The couple, who began dating in 2020 and got engaged in 2022, called off the engagement last year.

While they announced the pregnancy in November, their current relationship status remains unclear, though multiple outlets have reported a possible split.

The Transformers actress has three sons—Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8—with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while the Bloody Valentine rapper shares 15-year-old daughter Casie with a former partner.