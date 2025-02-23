Method Man Snaps On Fan Who He Felt Disrespected Ol’ Dirty Bastard: “F### Off!”

Ol’ Dirty Bastard, born Russell Tyrone Jones, died on November 13, 2004 of an accidental overdose. He was 35.

Method Man was fired up when defending his fallen Wu-Tang Clan brethren, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, in a recent Facebook post. As he explained, there was a meme going around asking people to choose who’d they get rid of—Method Man, Raekwon, Ol’ Dirty Bastard or Ghostface Killah.

Someone wrote in the comment section, “No disrespect but he already gone,” referring to ODB. But Method Man evidently felt otherwise and sprang into action.

“S### like this be pissing me off because anybody who disrespects ODB don’t get no respect from me. I don’t care if you’re a fan or just a plain damn hater and the original post to this comment was a post about me, Raekwon, ODB & Ghostface Killah saying ‘one gotta go.’ Don’t be out here sayin’ no disrespect and then disrespected my man ODB. That’s not how it works. You gotta put in the work, know the history and show some love.

“ODB is a legend, a trailblazer and a true original. Don’t you forget it. Word. Not everybody gone get his style because they feel like [assuming] s### about him. So f### what you heard. ODB doesn’t have to but if anybody got a problem with me defending a brother/friend you can go f### off! RIP OBD.”

Ol’ Dirty Bastard, born Russell Tyrone Jones, died on November 13, 2004, at the age of 35. He collapsed at his cousin RZA’s recording studio in Manhattan after complaining of chest pains1. ODB was pronounced dead before paramedics arrived at the scene1.

The cause of death was determined to be an accidental drug overdose36. An autopsy revealed that ODB had a lethal combination of cocaine and the prescription drug tramadol in his system at the time of his death. The New York medical examiner’s office officially deemed his death an accident. Tragically, ODB passed away just two days before his 36th birthday. His untimely death was a significant loss to the Hip-Hop community, particularly to his Wu-Tang Clan group members and fans worldwide.

Anyone familiar with Wu-Tang’s catalog knows Wu-Tang “ain’t nuthing ta f### wit.” Just last month, Method Man was accused of punching a man in his face seven times at a Staten Island gym. A report published by the New York Post on January 16) claimed Meth punched 28-year-old Patrick Sokoya, who used to date his daughter Cheyenne.

But Method Man’s representative, Nicole Perna, refuted the claims, stating he hadn’t been involved in any such incident: “Mr. Smith categorically denies the allegations as reported and has not been the subject of an arrest by any law enforcement agency,” Perna said in a statement. The New York Police Department also confirmed that no arrest report exists for the alleged incident.

Sokoya claimed he experienced facial pain and dizziness but declined medical treatment at the scene. Authorities later determined Method Man was struck first during the incident and no charges were filed.