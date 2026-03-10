Michael Eric Dyson Admits He Exaggerated Jay-Z’s Disagreement Over Drake/Kendrick Battle

Michael Eric Dyson publicly retracted his account of a private conversation with Jay-Z about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud.

Michael Eric Dyson went public with regret after breaking two decades of trust with one of Hip-Hop’s most powerful figures.

The renowned scholar and author took to Instagram to tell Jay-Z he was sorry for revealing details of their private text exchange about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle.

Dyson had previously compared Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” to Donald Trump’s political identity, a take that Hov reportedly rejected.

The author reflected on his mistake as he prepared to attend Reverend Jesse Jackson’s funeral, drawing a parallel to Kanye West’s once publicly posting a private text exchange between them.

“I remember once when Kanye posted publicly a text exchange between us,” Dyson said. “It was private. And I was hurt by that. I’m thinking about that because I’ve done the same thing to Jay-Z.”

The core issue centered on whether rap lyrics could be compared to political rhetoric.

Jay-Z argued they couldn’t be conflated, pointing to his legendary battle with Nas as proof of how the game operates.

“A very dear and good friend of mine disagrees with me. His name is Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z. He hit me up and he vigorously disagreed with my particular position. He said it with dignity. He said it with respect. He articulated his ideal intelligently.”

However, Dyson later clarified that Jay-Z’s actual message was far more casual.

“He said it ain’t that serious. He wasn’t vigorously disagreeing with me,” Dyson admitted. “I mischaracterized him. So I want to apologize to him.”

The author explained that he and the Roc Nation mogul typically exchange texts about “The Godfather” and geopolitics, not contentious debates.

Their recent exchange broke that pattern when Dyson’s Trump comparison sparked disagreement. Dyson acknowledged that he may have exaggerated the conflict to strengthen his online argument.

“Where you messed up is where you fess up,” Dyson said, referencing an old Black saying. “And that’s what I’m doing here.”