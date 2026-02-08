Michael Eric Dyson Rips “America’s Chief Racist” Donald Trump

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Michael Eric Dyson condemned Trump’s racist post depicting the Obamas as apes, calling it calculated dehumanization.

Michael Eric Dyson tore into President Trump’s racist social media post that depicted Barack and Michelle Obama as apes.

The Vanderbilt University professor and Hip-Hop scholar called Trump’s actions calculated and disgusting. Dyson spoke to WGN News after Trump shared an AI-generated video showing the former first couple as primates.

Trump posted the racist clip Thursday night on Truth Social. The video was part of a longer conspiracy theory rant about elections. But the Obama imagery drew immediate backlash from both Democrats and Republicans.

“The dehumanizing of Black people and comparing them to apes is to suggest that they are animals, that they are creatures,” Dyson said. “The dehumanizing of black people and comparing them to apes is to suggest that they are animals, that they are creatures. People have remarked in the past that Michelle Obama didn’t belong in Vogue magazine; she belonged in National Geographic.

“This is the attempt to articulate and re-articulate a vicious belief that black people are not worthy of human consideration, that they are fundamentally animals, that they are closer and more akin to a state of nature where they must be somehow civilized and brought from their African home and brought here to America under the penalty of white supremacy to be made into whole human beings,” Dyson continued.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt first defended the post. She told reporters to “stop the fake outrage.” But hours later, she blamed a staffer and said the post was removed.

Donald Trump refused to apologize when reporters asked him about it Friday night. He said he didn’t make a mistake.

The timing of Trump’s post made it even worse. February is Black History Month, making the racist imagery particularly offensive.

“Donald Trump is shameless and he didn’t even apologize. He took it down and blamed it on a staffer as opposed to saying this is horrendous. He can’t do that because fundamentally, he is America’s Chief Racist,” Dyson snapped.