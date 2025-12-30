Missy Elliott Donates $50,000 To Portsmouth Homeless Nonprofit During Holiday Food Drive

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Missy Elliott donated $50,000 to Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless through her mother, supporting meals, housing aid and longtime community relief efforts.

Missy Elliott gave $50,000 to Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless through her mother, Patricia Elliott, during a community food drive at the Joe B. Fleming Building.

The donation was made through a partnership with Third Baptist Church to provide free meals to community members. Pastor Joseph Fleming said they were “passing out hope” through hot meals, a bike drive and mobile pantry services.

Patricia Elliott discussed her family’s past struggles and why giving back matters to them.

“Life is so short,” Patricia Elliott said. “You can be up today, and down tomorrow. But it doesn’t mean that you stay down, ’cause we were almost there, and that’s why it’s very sensitive to us that we give and we give back to the community.”

Missy Elliott’s hometown connection runs deep. Portsmouth honored her with Missy Elliott Boulevard in October 2022, renaming a portion of McLean Street after the Grammy-winning artist. The street dedication was part of the city’s Entertainment District development and recognized her global impact on music and culture.

The Virginia native has made history multiple times throughout her career. She became the first female rapper with six consecutive platinum studio albums and is the first female rapper inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Her philanthropy was recognized when Governor Glenn Youngkin declared October 17 Missy Elliott Day in 2022.

Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless will use the $50,000 donation to provide food, shelter and housing assistance for people in need. The nonprofit operates programs that give people safe places to sleep and help them get back on their feet.

Elliott’s giving extends beyond this latest donation. She has consistently supported Portsmouth families through rent assistance programs and holiday toy drives. Elliott’s recent philanthropic efforts include rent relief for families, $60,000 in toys for children, and the provision of shoes and socks for elementary students.