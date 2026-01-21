Mistah F.A.B.’s Oakland Store Catches Fire, Rapper’s Response Is Shocking

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Fire damaged Mistah Fab’s Dope Er, but the rapper is focused on helping displaced residents rather than retail losses.

‌A three-alarm fire ripped through downtown Oakland Monday morning, leaving Mistah F.A.B‘s Dope Era clothing store waterlogged and damaged.

The Oakland rapper’s business sits on the ground floor of the five-story residential building at 19th and Broadway.

Fire calls started coming in around 7 A.M. Monday as smoke and flames shot from multiple floors of the building. Oakland Fire Department crews battled the blaze for hours before getting it under control by 8:40 A.M.

Three residents were treated for smoke inhalation and went to the hospital. One firefighter also suffered minor injuries during the response. More than 50 firefighters showed up to fight the fire that gutted several floors.

“Heavy fire on every floor of the building,” Oakland Fire Chief Damon Covington told reporters. “Upon arrival we had heavy smoke and flames.”

The building houses 48 residential units total, with retail spaces like Dope Era on the bottom floor. Officials say the damage will take 12 to 18 months to repair completely.

Mistah F.A.B got calls from neighboring businesses about the fire. He rushed down to see his store hit hard by water damage from firefighting efforts.

“It’s tough to wake up like this and, you know, an arduous morning getting up, getting down here and seeing this and not knowing what to expect,” Mistah F.A.B said in an interview with ABC7 News.

But the Oakland native kept his focus on the people affected rather than his business losses. His store has operated since 2011 as part of his Dope Era lifestyle brand.

“The heart that I have and the person that I am retail is, is not the detail, you know what I mean?” Mistah F.A.B explained. “It’s the least of my worries, man. My main thing is all the people. Okay?”

Instead of anger or disappointment, the veteran rapper spent Monday morning checking on displaced residents and offering help. Dozens of people lost their homes in the fire that left multiple floors completely gutted.

“Is there anybody that has been affected by this that may not see tomorrow, or may not see the rest of the day?” Mistah F.A.B asked. “We have an opportunity to see today and I’m okay. I’m great. I’m thankful.”

Mistah F.A.B built his Dope Era brand into a community cornerstone over the past 13 years. The clothing company specializes in men’s, women’s and children’s streetwear that honors Oakland culture.

The fire happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which reduced traffic and made it easier for emergency crews to respond. Chief Covington said the holiday timing helped prevent worse complications.

Mayor Barbara Lee said the city is working with the Red Cross and other organizations to help fire victims.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Oakland Fire Department.