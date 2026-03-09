More Details Come Out After Rihanna Targeted With Assault Rifle

Rihanna was inside her Beverly Hills mansion when a woman fired multiple shots from an AR-15-style rifle.

The suspect drove up to the property on Heather Road and fired between seven and nine rounds at the residence. At least four bullets struck the house, leaving the front gate riddled with holes.

Police arrested the 30-year-old woman after she fled the scene in her white Tesla.

The vehicle’s dirty exterior helped officers track her down. A police helicopter spotted the Tesla in a Sherman Oaks parking lot, where she was taken into custody.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division is handling the investigation.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the incident occurred around 1:21 P.M. on March 8.

Investigators examined an Airstream trailer parked in the driveway and collected evidence from the property. A neighbor told reporters she was washing dishes when the gunfire startled her.

The LAPD confirmed that Rihanna was home during the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

A$AP Rocky was not at the residence at the time. The couple shares three children together.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the attack. Captain Mike Bland stated that more information about the suspect, including booking allegations, would be released on Monday.