Mystery Deepens: Cardi B Ignores Stefon Diggs In Super Bowl Recap

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cardi B posted her Super Bowl recap without mentioning boyfriend Stefon Diggs, fueling breakup rumors after the Patriots’ crushing defeat.

Cardi B just dropped a Super Bowl recap on Tuesday and what she didn’t say speaks volumes and has fueled speculation that she is done with Stefon Diggs

The New England Patriots star was nowhere to be found. Not one mention. Not one photo. Not even a “good game, babe.”

This is the same woman who spent over $250,000 on a Super Bowl party for her man. The same woman who flew cross-country to watch his Patriots debut.

“We had a time at the game, honey!” Cardi B wrote on Instagram. “Then we took that energy back to the Airbnb for a whole photoshoot.”

The post showed Cardi B dancing during Bad Bunny’s halftime show. She looked incredible in her off-white corseted dress. The Airbnb photos were fire.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUmYhT5DN\_o/?img\_index=1

Fans started connecting dots real quick. The ESPN interview before kickoff already had people suspicious. When a reporter asked Cardi for an “inspiring message to Stefon,” her response was ice cold.

“Good luck,” she said with a smirk. Then walked away.

That’s not how you talk about someone you’re planning to marry. That’s how you talk about someone who’s already in the doghouse.

The Patriots lost 31-27 to the Seattle Seahawks. Diggs had a rough night. But champions support each other through losses, right? Apparently not in this case.

The couple unfollowed each other on Instagram after the game and that’s social media speak for “we’re done.”

Cardi and Diggs welcomed their baby boy just three months ago. Remember, this relationship moved fast. They went public in May 2025 at a Knicks game.

By November, they had a baby. Engagement rumors were flying during Super Bowl week.

Diggs even hinted at marriage plans during opening night. “It’s on the agenda, maybe,” he said when asked about buying Cardi an engagement ring. “I gotta get mine first, though.”

Well, he didn’t get his ring. The Patriots lost. And now it looks like he lost the hottest female rapper on earth, too.

Cardi spent Tuesday posting like a single woman. No couple content. No family photos with their baby. Just her, living her best life, pretending the last eight months never happened.

That’s not how you handle relationship rumors when you want them to stop. That’s how you handle them when you want people to figure it out on their own.

It’s psychological warfare disguised as social media content.