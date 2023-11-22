NBA YoungBoy Says Music Business Is “A Demonic Industry”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The ‘Decided 2’ creator says he’s being used as entertainment.

NBA YoungBoy is currently on house arrest in Utah, but he Baton Rouge-bred rapper continues to release music as he serves out his sentence.

Complex visited NBA YoungBoy at his Salt Lake City residence. At one point in the interview, the “Bandit” hitmaker discussed the entertainment business.

“I learned it’s a demonic industry that I chose to be a part of,” he said. “So it’s like, I accept it. I run with it. But don’t be a dummy at the same time. You gotta understand, they’re using me as entertainment and this s### becomes self-destruction too. ‘Cause I ain’t an entertainer. You know, some s### can’t be spoken on. Why? Man, ’cause that s###, it’s to be continued.”

Earlier this year, Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson also addressed the so-called dark side of showbiz. Punch tweeted, “The demonic influence is getting more and more blatant in this thing. The gradualism was numbing, now it’s just out loud.”

NBA YoungBoy dropped his Decided 2 commercial mixtape on November 10. That project followed the Richest Opp mixtape which came out in May. His Don’t Try This at Home album also arrived in April 2023.