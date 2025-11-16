EXCLUSIVE: NBC Moves To Squash Diddy’s $100M Lawsuit—Points To His Own Words In Court

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy faces NBC’s push to kill his lawsuit while he serves time at Fort Dix and deals with fresh punishment tied to rule-breaking behind bars.

Diddy is being slammed by NBC, which says he admitted he wrecked his own name long before their Peacock documentary, The Making of a Bad Boy, came out.

The network wants his $100 million lawsuit tossed and says his downfall is his own doing.

NBC’s new filing says the film didn’t ruin him. They say his guilty verdict, a long list of lawsuits and his own words in court explain everything. Lawyers for the network highlighted what he told the judge at sentencing.

He said, “Because of my decisions, I lost my freedom. I lost my career. I totally destroyed my reputation.” NBC argues that the line alone shows he can’t blame a documentary for the damage.

Diddy sued NBCUniversal, Peacock and the producers earlier this year.

He claims The Making of a Bad Boy paints him as a predator and ties him to the deaths of Kim Porter, The Notorious B.I.G. and Heavy D. Diddy says it leans into rumors to make him look like a monster and even compares him to Lucifer, aka the Devil himself.

The rap mogul claims NBC released a rushed, sloppy documentary and he presented his alleged proof: a quote from Ample Entertainment co-founder Ari Mark, who told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s really competitive and I think that is why it wasn’t enough to be fast, it was also necessary to be distinct. There’s no time and this was an extremely fast turnaround.”

NBC says the documentary pulls from public records, long-reported claims and interviews that were already part of national news.

His own case made those stories hit harder. A federal jury found him guilty of trafficking people across state lines for prostitution under the Mann Act.

The case involved accusations from Cassie Ventura, a woman called “Jane” and several male sex workers. The disgraced mogul received a 50-month sentence, a substantial fine, and strict rules upon his release.

Diddy spent more than a year at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn before being recently transferred to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. That is where he is serving his time today.

Current records indicate that he is incarcerated until 2028. Prison hasn’t been peaceful either.

Reports Diddy broke phone rules right after arriving and was allegedly caught with homemade alcohol, though his team pushed back on that part. He still got punished.

Diddy’s release date was pushed almost a whole month for violating prison rules.

NBC says all of this proves one point. Diddy did the damage himself, not The Making of a Bad Boy.