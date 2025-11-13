Diddy Prison Release Delayed, 50 Cent Cracks Party Joke

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy faces extended prison time after allegedly drinking homemade liquor and making unauthorized calls at Fort Dix.

Diddy finds himself serving additional time behind bars after prison officials discovered multiple rule infractions at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution.

The Hip-Hop mogul’s release date shifted from May 8, 2028, to June 4, 2028 – adding an extra month following alleged violations that have captured widespread attention.

Prison sources revealed Diddy was caught consuming bootleg alcohol crafted from fermented sugar, Fanta soda and apples. The makeshift beverage represents a serious breach of facility regulations.

Additionally, the founder of Bad Boy Records allegedly participated in an unauthorized three-way phone conversation on November 3. Diddy claimed ignorance of the prohibition, stating he never received the prison’s admission handbook.

His legal team defended the call as “protected under attorney-client privilege.,” according to Page Six. The extended sentence stems from Diddy’s July conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

His original four-year, two-month sentence includes a $500,000 fine and mandatory participation in rehabilitation programs.

Diddy has remained incarcerated since his September 2024 arrest on federal charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent wasted no time responding on Instagram. “Diddy gotta chill out so he can come home. want to throw him a party LOL,” 50 Cent said.