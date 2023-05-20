Nelly’s Risque Song “Tip Drill” Has Resurgence – Thanks To The NBA Finals

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nelly’s song “Tip Drill” started trying to go on social media, after the NBA played the raunchy song before halftime during the Miami/Boston playoff game.

About twenty years St. Louis’ rap prodigy Nelly was in the eye of a cultural hurricane, all thanks to his audacious tune, “Tip Drill.”

It was 2004 when Nelly’s video for “Tip Drill” caused a significant stir in the late-night realm of BET’s video segment, “UnCut.”

The music video featured a moment that, let’s just say, put a new spin on financial transactions. Nelly, in a cheeky move, slid a credit card between the buttocks of a black model -and it caused a ruckus.

The fallout from this racy stunt was swift and widespread. College campuses nationwide turned into debating hotspots.

Groups advocating for African-American women’s rights voiced their displeasure, pointing out the distasteful representation of women. Nelly’s “Tip Drill” had unwittingly set off a nationwide debate on women’s portrayal in music videos.

When asked about the controversy by AllHipHop back then, Nelly seemed surprised, saying, “We are not trying to put it into a perspective where we demoralize women. It was strictly adult entertainment.”

Evidently, not everyone was amused.

Fast forward to the present day, and it’s clear that public sentiments have shifted significantly – it seems that the NBA has ushered in the second coming of “Tip Drill.”

Tip Drill during a NBA Playoffs game is crazy #NBAonTNT



Never forget tho pic.twitter.com/rnmi8T8713 — ✭ The Bearded Caped Crusader ✭ (@UncleManMann) May 20, 2023

The Miami Heat and Boston were battling it out in the Eastern Conference finals on May 19, and as the first half winded down and the players prepared for halftime, a familiar beat thumped through the TV speakers.

It was none other than “Tip Drill.” The surprise reappearance of the infamous song created quite a stir on social media.

Twitter was buzzing with thousands of users expressing sheer disbelief that “Tip Drill” had infiltrated prime-time television. Amid the stunned tweets, a few jovial reactions trickled in, giving a humorous spin to the unexpected resurgence of Nelly’s controversial track.

Take a look at some of the replies:

Was that Tip Drill they was playing going into commercial pic.twitter.com/COESXL6Mmi — Ratchet Ramirez ✭ (@All_Cake88) May 20, 2023

TNT just played Tip drill pic.twitter.com/dUafZJYayz — Rick E Langston (@radvstheworld) May 20, 2023

Why is TNT playing Tip Drill during this game? 😂 — Ken Griffey  (@KennyP_757) May 20, 2023

Man, that Tip Drill video got me jungle fever at a young age. I thought I couldn't make it back but slowly making my way. — :'/ (@youngdiealone) May 20, 2023

Tip drill was peak nasty for my younger self 😂 https://t.co/zYrf8lxxAv — Devin Toughill (@devinntoughill) May 20, 2023

TNT playing Tip Drill ???? pic.twitter.com/yiKNDsAbLD — Van (@vanman_1000) May 20, 2023

They playing Tip Drill on national television in 2023? — Coach.Amp (@Coach_Amp) May 20, 2023

Wow, @NBAonTNT just played @Nelly_Mo's "Tip Drill" on the timeout/commercial segue for tonight's @celtics and Miami Heat game.



Reminds me of @RtrnSanity's observation of stripper rap in normie commercial spaces. — Rhode Islander (@rhodeislander) May 20, 2023