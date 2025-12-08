Netflix Star Ghetts Admits Guilt In Deadly Hit & Run That Launched Victim 70 Feet In The Air

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ghetts entered a guilty plea today for causing the death of 20-year-old Yubin Tamang in a devastating hit-and-run collision that occurred in October.

The 41-year-old British grime artist, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, appeared via videolink from Pentonville prison as he faced judges at London’s Old Bailey.

The Netflix Supacell star admitted to dangerous driving charges after his BMW struck Tamang on Redbridge Lane in Ilford during the late evening hours of October 18.

Prosecutors revealed disturbing details about the collision, describing how the impact launched Tamang approximately 60 to 70 feet into the air.

The force scattered the contents of the victim’s bag across the roadway as Ghett’s vehicle continued eastbound without stopping. Tamang, who was crossing the street after looking both ways, died two days later on October 20.

The court learned that Ghetts had consumed Hennessy and Coke around 9:30 P.M., roughly two hours before the fatal incident occurred at 11:33 P.M. Judge Mark Lucraft, KC, the Recorder of London, indicated that an inevitable custodial sentence awaits the performer.

Ghetts also pleaded guilty to additional dangerous driving charges that occurred both before and after the collision.

Police discovered his significantly damaged BMW at his Woodford residence the following morning, which was registered and insured in his name.

Tamang was an only child whose parents had sent him to the UK to pursue his education. The young man’s death has devastated his family, who described him as a dedicated student with a bright future ahead.

The rapper gained international recognition for his breakout role as the villain Krazy in Netflix’s#### series Supacell, which premiered in 2024.

His music career includes collaborations with major artists like Skepta, Stormzy and Ed Sheeran and his tracks have accumulated millions of streams on Spotify.

The rapper’s accolades include winning best male act at the 2021 Mobo Awards and receiving a Mercury Prize nomination. He performed at Glastonbury Festival in 2024 and received the Mobo Pioneer Award for his contributions to British Black culture.

Sentencing is scheduled for approximately February 12, with Ghetts remaining in custody until that date.