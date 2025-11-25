Ghetts Hit With New Charges, Stuck In Prison Over Fatal Crash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ghetts, the grime veteran turned Netflix actor, now faces three charges after a fatal October crash in London.

Ghetts is now facing three criminal charges tied to a deadly crash in northeast London that killed 20-year-old Yubin Tamang and left a trail of legal trouble stretching across multiple boroughs.

The 40-year-old grime artist was initially charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Prosecutors have now added two more dangerous driving charges, alleging he drove recklessly both before and after the fatal collision on October 18.

According to authorities, Ghetts started his erratic driving in central London’s Tavistock Place, weaving through Camden before striking Tamang around 11:30 p.m. Tamang died two days later, on October 20, prompting the case to shift from a traffic incident to a criminal investigation.

Prosecutors claim Ghetts didn’t stop after the collision. Instead, they say he continued driving dangerously through the city as he headed back to his home in Woodford. Police say the black BMW involved in the incident was registered and insured in his name and sustained visible damage.

The victim’s family, who traveled from Nepal to attend the court proceedings, watched from the gallery as Ghetts appeared via videolink from prison. He did not enter a plea and was ordered to remain in custody.

Ghetts rose to prominence as a founding member of the Nasty Crew, a key collective in the early 2000s grime scene.

Known first as “Ghetto” before adopting the name Ghetts, he became one of the genre’s most respected lyricists. His transition into acting led to a role in Netflix’s superhero series “Supacell.”

The fatal crash and subsequent charges mark a dramatic turn for an artist who built his name from the underground up.