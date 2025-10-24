Ghetts Charged After Fatal Hit-And-Run Shakes UK Rap Scene

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ghetts was charged with dangerous driving after a fatal hit-and-run in Ilford and could face an upgraded charge as police continue their investigation.

Ghetts was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a deadly hit-and-run in Ilford left a 20-year-old man dead and police investigating whether the charge will be upgraded.

The 41-year-old East London rapper, born Justin Clarke-Samuel, appeared at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, just hours after the young victim died in the hospital from injuries sustained in the Saturday night collision on Redbridge Lane East.

Authorities said Ghetts allegedly failed to stop after the crash. Law enforcement confirmed the charge is expected to be elevated to causing death by dangerous driving at the next court date.

The BBC reported that Clarke-Samuel, who resides in Woodford Green, was remanded into custody and will return to court at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on October 27.

The incident comes as Ghetts is in the midst of a high-profile stretch in his music career. His fourth studio album, On Purpose, With Purpose, dropped in February and reached number 29 on the UK Albums Chart.

The 18-track project includes collaborations with Sampha, Kano, Wretch 32, Unknown T, Lancey Foux and Moonchild Sanelly.

Ghetts has long been a key figure in the UK Hip-Hop and grime scenes. He first gained attention under the name Ghetto before rebranding as Ghetts.

His 2021 album Conflict of Interest peaked at number 2 on the Official UK Albums Chart, marking his most commercially successful release.

Earlier this year, he was honored with a MOBO Pioneer Award and appeared in the Netflix superhero series Supacell alongside fellow rapper Digga D.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information to come forward as the investigation continues.

The victim died on October 21, the same day Ghetts appeared in court.