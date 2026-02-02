Nicki Minaj Attacks Lizzo, Chrissy Teigen With Latest Satanic QAnon Quackery

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj posted wild conspiracy theories about child sacrifice and attacked Lizzo with fat-shaming comments after a Grammy Awards snub.

Nicki Minaj went completely off the rails with a series of conspiracy theory posts that read straight out of the QAnon playbook.

The rapper launched into bizarre rants about child sacrifice and satanic cults while fat-shaming Lizzo and making wild claims about Chrissy Teigen.

Her latest social media meltdown came right after Trevor Noah roasted her at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The comedian made jokes about her absence from the ceremony, saying she was “still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.” The entire music industry laughed as Noah mocked her Trump allegiance in front of her peers.

Minaj’s response was a full dive into conspiracy territory. She posted claims that “these people have been sacrificing children as a way of gaining and maintaining power.”

The posts read like classic QAnon propaganda, which centers on false beliefs about elite cabals practicing ritual child abuse.

QAnon followers believe powerful celebrities and politicians engage in satanic rituals involving children. These conspiracy theories have zero factual basis but spread rapidly online.

Nicki Minaj’s posts hit every major QAnon talking point about blood sacrifice and secret cults.

Your favorite artist has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries & mutilate & kill them as a form of a blood sacrifice to their God. You see, when your master is satan, you must constantly shed blood. However, the JIG IS UP. pic.twitter.com/AFyiiWGATm — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026

“Your favorite artist has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries and mutilate and kill them as a form of blood sacrifice to their God,” she wrote.

The post continued with religious language about Satan and bloodshed.

Her attacks on Lizzo appeared to stem from old tensions between the two artists. Lizzo previously made subtle criticisms of Minaj’s behavior, which explains why Minaj targeted her with cruel fat-shaming posts.

Fat Lizzo lost 300 lbs just to sell 300 albums.



So now she has loose skin AND a flop album, AND a weird charge. Sheesh. pic.twitter.com/eKovXNOubE — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026

“Fat Lizzo lost 300 lbs just to sell 300 albums. So now she has loose skin AND a flop album, AND a weird charge,” Nicki Minaj wrote.

Nicki Minaj also made transphobic claims about Chrissy Teigen, writing, “Everyone knows Chrissy Tiegan has/had a dik. Allegedly.”

The post targeted Teigen with baseless gender conspiracy theories that have circulated in far-right online spaces after Teigen laughed at Trevor Noah’s digs and gave a thumbs up.

These posts represent Minaj’s deepest dive into conspiracy thinking yet.

The rapper, who has been courting Trump supporters since declaring herself his “number one fan” at recent political events, moved far beyond her previous MAGA support into full QAnon territory.

Just a few years ago, she was criticizing Trump’s immigration policies. Now she’s promoting the same fringe theories that fuel extremist movements.

As they do their ritual tonight, God almighty will reveal himself to them. The ritual will backfire on them. God will not be mocked. Blessed is the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. Every tongue that rises up against me in judgement shall be condemned & put to shame. Watch 🪄✨ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026