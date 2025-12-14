Nicki Minaj & Gavin Newsom Go To War Over Megan Thee Stallion Subliminal Diss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj blasted Gavin Newsom on X after the governor used a Megan Thee Stallion lyric widely seen as a jab at her husband.

Nicki Minaj unloaded a barrage of insults at Gavin Newsom after the California governor posted a video using Megan Thee Stallion’s “HISS,” a track that contains a pointed lyric many believe targets Minaj’s husband.

The video, which Newsom shared on social media, was meant to criticize Donald Trump’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein. But it was his choice of soundtrack that caught attention.

Megan’s 2024 single includes the line: “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan/These hoes mad at Megan’s Law…” a reference to the sex offender registry named after a 7-year-old murder victim.

The lyric is widely interpreted as a jab at Kenneth Petty, Minaj’s husband, who is a registered sex offender. Minaj didn’t let the moment slide.

She jumped on X and fired back with a series of posts that directly attacked Newsom’s character and political ambitions.

“Career politician at the brink of his moment realigns to become nothing more than a Nicki Minaj ANTI. OOF,” she posted. “So now he’s the guy running on ‘wanting to see trans kids’ AND willing to lower himself to becoming just another FEMALE RAPPER to get obliterated by NICKI MINAJ. #FREEChristians #NewScum”

Career politician at the brink of his moment realigns to become nothing more than a Nicki Minaj ANTI. OOF.



So now he’s the guy running on “wanting to see trans kids” AND willing to lower himself to becoming just another FEMALE RAPPER to get obliterated by NICKI MINAJ.… pic.twitter.com/GTSBFNYljv — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 13, 2025

She followed with more jabs: “Oh Gavvy pooh, it only gets worse from here for you, buddy. It’s the end of the road for you, my love. Get on the nearest jet ski & let that beautiful hair blow in the wind. It will make you happier than this race that you will not win. Enjoy life. Peace.”

And then, a final dig: “Oh gavvy Pooh the ppl behind you clearly don’t care about you. I can go a lot deeper. Arch your back.”

The feud comes shortly after Minaj criticized Newsom’s comments about transgender youth, accusing him of promoting harmful policies.

They’re ready to make a career politician with everything to lose throw it all away—just like they did to everyone else before him—just to go against me.



What’s wild is that he can’t see how this will end.



I must be a pretty powerful gal.



Praise God.



It is well. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 13, 2025

The governor’s remarks were intended to support trans rights, but Nicki Minaj mischaracterized them in her posts. She has also recently aligned herself with conservative figures and has voiced support for Donald Trump, including a high-profile visit to the U.N. to crusade for Christians in Nigeria.

By using “HISS” — a track already laced with tension between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, Newsom’s video drew attention not just for its political message but for its musical subtext.

The back-and-forth adds another layer to the ongoing friction between Minaj and Megan, while dragging Newsom into a Hip-Hop spat as the election season nears.