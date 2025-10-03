Nicki Minaj Writes Open Letter To Cardi B’s Daughter, Cardi Fires Back At Minaj’s Son

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B continue to escalate their feud, now directly targeting each other’s children in a disturbing new exchange of insults.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B dragged their ongoing feud into even murkier territory Thursday night (October 2) as they exchanged pointed letters aimed not at each other, but at each other’s children.

Minaj ignited the latest firestorm with a bizarre note addressed to Cardi’s 7-year-old daughter, Kulture. What began as a supposed apology quickly turned into a backhanded swipe:

“You’re a cute child & lots of kids have cute little funny looking gums before they grow into all of their features.”

She continued with a mix of contrition and veiled threats: “One day you’ll see this, so I have to say: I apologize… You’re an innocent child & don’t deserve any of this. One day your mother, aunt & many more will be brought to their knees for what they’ve said AND TRIED to do to my young prophet/beautiful boy.”

Cardi B Targets Nicki Minaj Via Her Relatives In Scathing Attack

Cardi wasted no time firing back, publishing a venom-laced letter to Minaj’s 5-year-old son that referenced Minaj’s family history and ongoing struggles.

“Dear papa perc, I’m sorry that your mommy haven’t cut you a birthday cake for the past 3 days cause she can’t take my success or happiness,” Cardi wrote. “One day you going to grow up and I hope you understand when a girl says NO it means NO and you can overcome the pedophilia blood you inherited from your grandfather, father and uncle.”

She added, “Please don’t hate me when you grow up cause your mommy rather give me more attention than she gives you… hopefully when somebody that really cares about her puts her in rehab and get her the help she needs she come out and read you a book.”

In a follow-up post, Cardi doubled down, warning Minaj: “Don’t give my child no backhanded apology… keep my child name out your mouth cause imma always take you where you don’t wanna go about mine. Honest truth this goin back and forth about kids is really draining my energy.. it feels very nasty and dark but the energy you keep giving my kids imma resend back to messenger.”

Earlier that day, Minaj accused Cardi of mocking her son, tweeting, “It’s funny how all the other queens stayed silent while she mocked my son for years.”

Minaj also claimed Cardi had insulted Black women by calling them “roaches” and “monkeys.”

Cardi pushed back, denying she had ever gone after Minaj’s child and accusing her rival of having “beefed with every black woman in the industry,” while “always bootlicking a white artist ass.”

The latest escalation comes as Cardi promotes her new album Am I the Drama?—a project Minaj mocked for its $4.99 price tag and questioned on the charts.

Cardi hit back by suggesting Minaj’s fertility struggles stemmed from drug use, while Minaj urged fans to boycott Cardi’s brand partners like Walmart and DoorDash.

What began years ago with subliminal disses and red carpet tension has now spiraled into one of Hip-Hop’s ugliest public feuds—one that, by dragging children into the crossfire, seems to have crossed nearly every boundary.