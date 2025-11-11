Nicki Minaj Slammed For Amplifying Trump Administration “Achievements”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj drew criticism for reposting a Trump White House TikTok that used her music to promote controversial policy wins.

Nicki Minaj stirred backlash online Tuesday after resharing a White House TikTok that showcased former President Donald Trump celebrating his administration’s policies using a remix of her music.

The video highlighted Trump’s stances on border control, gas prices and transgender athletes in sports—prompting criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates and immigrant communities who viewed the post as an endorsement of discriminatory agendas.

The TikTok, originally posted by the official White House account, featured a montage of Trump’s latest moves set to Nicki Minaj’s song “Va Va Voom.”

she can’t be serious… pic.twitter.com/tWjGVkGOP0 — Nicki Minaj Support (@NMSupportt) November 11, 2025

Critics pounced on the rapper and questioned why the Trinidad and Tobago-born artist would amplify a message tied to anti-immigrant and anti-trans rhetoric.

Many pointed to the irony of Minaj, an immigrant herself, engaging with content that promotes policies seen as exclusionary and noted the strength of her LGBTQ+ followers.

“Majority of her fanbase is part of the LGBTQ they are her core audience and supporters,” one user wrote. Another said: “She’s not even American why tf is she feeding into the ‘protect our people’ ‘Americans first’ like she’s one of them. They wil be the first to tear her down when needed.”

Supporters of Minaj argued that her repost was more about acknowledging the use of her music than a political endorsement.

Last week, Nicki Minaj re-posted The White House’s mashup of “Beez in the Trap” and 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up?” while showing Trump and Melania walking hand-in-hand on a balcony. The footage also included clips from Trump’s inauguration and was set to a beat that has recently gone viral on social media.

The President & First Lady of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Barbz, idk which one of you uploaded this to the white house TikTok but just know unlimited backstage GAG CITY FOR LIFE



Idk what timeline we’re on right now, I’m just goin w|the flow 😩🤣🙏🏽🇺🇸 https://t.co/hMa9hDZTbg — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 4, 2025

Nicki Minaj reposted the clip to her own platforms, responding with enthusiasm. On X, formerly Twitter, she wrote, “The President & First Lady of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Barbz, idk which one of you uploaded this to the white house TikTok but just know unlimited backstage GAG CITY FOR LIFE. Idk what timeline we’re on right now, I’m just goin w|the flow.”

Nicki Minaj also previously praised Trump’s comments on religious persecution in Nigeria, further fueling debate about her stance on global and domestic issues.

an immigrant who came here illegally reposting something saying the border was closed by trump pic.twitter.com/xYC5pzQ672 — thank u, next 💋 (@gh0sst1n) November 11, 2025

Ever since cardi debuted, this woman has been acting all kind of crazy 😭😭 https://t.co/hjTopr926t — tiana (@souvenirtities) November 11, 2025

is she aware that the maga folks would definitely turn on her and have her immigrant ass deported back to trinidad or what?😭 https://t.co/HsxXoSWP5O — will byers defense attorney. byler endgame (@missyoncegroove) November 11, 2025