NLE Choppa Accused Of Leaving Daughter Bleeding At Studio, Rapper Hits Back

NLE Choppa’s baby mama, Mariah, claims their daughter came home bleeding from his studio, sparking fresh neglect accusations.

NLE Choppa found himself defending his parenting again after fresh accusations from Mariah, the mother of his daughter Clover. The Memphis rapper’s latest drama centers on claims his child came home bleeding after being left unattended at his studio.

Mariah didn’t hold back when she dropped her most serious allegation yet. She claims her daughter returned from NLE’s care with vaginal bleeding that lasted two days.

The incident allegedly happened while the child was left alone at the recording studio.

“All I know is my baby was left unattended in the studio and came home bleeding vaginally and bled for two days,” Mariah wrote in a social media post. She added that someone at the studio knew about the situation but waited until the child got home to tell her.

The accusations come after months of custody battles between NLE and multiple baby mothers. Marissa Da’Nae, who shares son ChoZen with the rapper, previously accused him of making their one-year-old fast and starving the child.

NLE Choppa fired back hard against the bleeding allegations. He claimed the incident was caused by his daughter doing splits, which he called normal behavior for young girls. The rapper also said it’s natural for children to feel uncomfortable discussing private areas with their fathers.

“Bleeding and small drops of blood isn’t the same,” NLE wrote on social media. “It was caused by Clover doing splits being a girl doing what girls do!”

The “Shotta Flow” artist insisted CPS investigated the claims and found nothing wrong. He said the case worker laughed at how ridiculous the report sounded when she called.

NLE Choppa claimed authorities saw no issues with his relationship with Clover during their visit. Mariah wasn’t buying his explanations.

“That’s why a lot of these abused children come up dead! All the signs could be there AND evidence, they won’t do nothing about it, just be looking stupid when a mf burying their kid. Same as DV cases, a woman could be getting tf beaten out of her, get the laws involved and nothing is done about it, now she’s dead because no one listened. I’m gone give you hell about my child every chance I get,” Mariah said.

She also shared alleged text message receipts showing her attempts to get NLE more involved in their daughter’s life. The messages appeared to show missed court-ordered pickup dates and communication breakdowns.

“Nothing I say is ever made up or a lie. I ALWAYS have receipts to back up anything I say,” Mariah posted on Instagram Stories.

The drama escalated when NLE Choppa reunited with Clover after four months apart. He claimed Mariah violated court orders by interfering with custody arrangements.

A judge reportedly ruled in his favor during a contempt hearing. NLE’s mother, Angela Potts, jumped into the fight, posting videos of her son caring for his children.

She defended him against what she called “slander” from the baby mothers. The grandmother shared clips showing NLE feeding and playing with his kids. But the bleeding allegations add another layer to NLE’s ongoing custody issues.

Court documents from September show Marissa Da’Nae accused him of emotional and physical abuse during their relationship. She also claimed he caused their son to need emergency room treatment due to neglect.

NLE has consistently denied all abuse and neglect claims from both women. He maintains he’s a good father who wants to be involved in his children’s lives.

The rapper says the accusations stem from bitter ex-partners trying to financially hurt him.