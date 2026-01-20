NLE Choppa’s Mom Jumps Into Son’s Beef, Which Just Got Weirder

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NLE Choppa’s mom, Angela Potts, claims NBA YoungBoy slept with her son’s baby mama, adding fuel to their ongoing rap beef.

NLE Choppa’s mom, Angela Potts, went off on social media this weekend. She made some wild claims about NBA YoungBoy and her son’s baby mama.

Potts was mad about Marissa Da’Nae blocking NLE Choppa from seeing his son. She said Marissa and Mariah, the mother of his other child, were playing games with visitation rights. The Memphis mom wasn’t having it.

“How the f### he gon’ call his m############ kids when y’all b###### got him on motherf_ucking block?”

Potts said in her rant. She accused both baby mamas of blocking the whole family. Even Grandma got blocked, according to Potts.

The real shocker came when Potts talked about NBA YoungBoy. She said YB is a good artist and they don’t have problems with him. But then she dropped the allegation that changed everything.

Potts claimed one of NLE Choppa’s baby mamas slept with NBA YoungBoy. She didn’t say which one specifically. But she made it clear that everyone knows what happened.

“YB a good artist, we ain’t got s### against YB,” Potts said. “But everybody know you hoes f##### with them folks. You did that. You think we don’t know?”

This beef between NLE Choppa and NBA YoungBoy goes way back. It started around 2019 when both rappers were rising stars. They had words on Instagram Live that turned into real tension.

The Memphis rapper looked up to YoungBoy early in his career. But things went south when NLE Choppa linked up with Fredo Bang. Fredo Bang is one of NBA YoungBoy’s biggest enemies in the rap game.

NLE Choppa also got close to King Von before Von died. King Von had beef with Quando Rondo, who’s tight with NBA YoungBoy. All these connections made the situation messy.

The beef got serious in October 2025 when NLE Choppa dropped “KO.” The track was a direct shot at NBA YoungBoy. NLE Choppa even put up billboards in Baton Rouge promoting the diss.

Then came “Hello Revenge” in December 2025. NLE Choppa went even harder on this track. He called himself YoungBoy’s father and made personal attacks, although that one was widely panned over Choppa’s gyrating dance moves.

NBA YoungBoy hasn’t responded directly to any of the diss tracks.

But NLE Choppa’s mom just made this whole thing more complicated. Her claims about the baby mama situation add a personal twist. If it’s true, this beef runs deeper than just rap rivalry.

Meanwhile, Marissa Da’Nae has been vocal about NLE Choppa being an absent father. She recently said their son thinks another rapper is his real dad. That rapper is EKT 40, who’s been around the child more.

The custody battle between NLE Choppa and Marissa has been messy. She’s accused him of failing to provide for their son. She even said he starved the one-year-old during visits.

Angela Potts defended her son against all the accusations. She said NLE Choppa does everything for his kids. She blamed the baby mamas for blocking access and playing games.

“This man did everything for y’all,” Potts said. “And y’all trying to bury him and end his career on some b#######?”