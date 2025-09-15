NLE Choppa Accused Of Starving Son In Tense Custody Dispute

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NLE Choppa found himself at the center of a messy custody dispute after ex-girlfriend Marissa Da’Nae blasted the Memphis rapper online, accusing him of dragging her to court over their infant son despite what she described as minimal involvement in the child’s life.

On Sunday night (September 14), Da’Nae, who shares two children with the 22-year-old artist, posted a series of tweets criticizing the rapper’s parenting.

Chozen Wone Da’shun Potts 💕 pic.twitter.com/PQfz56cbm5 — NLE THE GREAT (@nlethegreat1) August 27, 2025

“I can’t believe this b#### is taking me to court about a child he doesn’t even call lmao I get so angry just thinking about this s###,” she wrote. “B#### can’t even tell a mf when’s the last time Chozen been to the doctor or even been to a doctor’s appointment.”

Da’Nae didn’t stop there. She claimed Choppa had little knowledge of their son’s day-to-day life and mocked the idea that he could produce any real evidence of quality time spent with the child.

“He wouldn’t even be able to fill up all 20 Instagram slides of different occasions when he saw Chozen,” she tweeted.

When asked by a follower about the legal situation, Da’Nae alleged that Choppa was seeking custody despite rarely seeing the child.

“Yeah trying to take me to court for a child he barely see,” she replied. “A child he had fasting at 1 year old. Saying a child didn’t need to eat 3 times a day. Kids come home starving.”

The former couple’s relationship has been rocky since they were first linked in 2021.

They share daughter Clover Brylie Potts, born in June 2020, and son ChoZen Wone Da’Shun Potts, born in August 2023.

In September 2022, NLE Choppa publicly announced their breakup, saying he wasn’t ready to settle down. “I had some growing up to do,” he admitted in a YouTube video titled “clearing the air…”