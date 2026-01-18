North West Dolls Coming As Kim Kardashian Cashes In On Fame

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian filed a trademark for North West dolls as part of a new business venture, while her ex, Kanye, lost 350 trademark bids.

Kim Kardashian just made a power move that shows exactly who runs the business game in her family.

The Skims mogul filed trademark papers to create North West dolls, puppets, and toys, while her ex-husband, Kanye West, watches 350 of his own trademark applications get tossed in the trash.

Kim’s trademark filing covers dolls, play-sets, puzzles, party games and puppets featuring her 12-year-old daughter’s name and likeness.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office documents show that Kim first applied in 2023, and her legal team filed multiple extensions to keep the applications alive.

North’s fashion sense already influences millions of young fans. Her outfits, piercings and grillz spark conversations across social media platforms. Kids want to dress like North West. Kim understands this influence translates to serious money.

North West dolls could dominate toy stores the same way Barbie ruled for decades. The market potential is massive. This business move comes at the perfect time. North West already commands 20 million TikTok followers and just launched her Instagram account, gaining two million followers in weeks before Kim shut it down.

The kid’s social media power rivals that of major celebrities.

North West has already appeared in Paw Patrol 2, modeled for Kim’s Skims campaigns and featured on Kanye’s songs. The kid’s resume at 12 years old beats most adults in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Kanye’s business empire keeps crashing. The Patent Office abandoned over 350 trademark applications from his firm, Ox Paha, in the past year alone.

His controversial “Yews” trademark attempts failed across multiple categories, including clothing, food and news reporting. Kanye’s trademark firm hasn’t gotten a single approval in five years.

Meanwhile, the Patent Office will likely approve Kim’s North West trademark applications because they demonstrate clear commercial use and market demand.