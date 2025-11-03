NYC Mayoral Candiate Zohran Mamdani Dances To Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss Before Election

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Zohran Mamdani’s club dancing video goes viral as the NYC mayoral frontrunner connects with Hip-Hop culture days before the election.

Former rapper Zohran Mamdani found himself at the center of social media attention after footage emerged showing the Democratic mayoral frontrunner dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” inside a New York City nightclub.

The video, which surfaced on X and Instagram on November 2, shows the 34-year-old Assembly member moving to the beat while surrounded by club-goers. The clip quickly gained traction across social platforms, with users praising the politician for his connection to Hip-Hop and his embrace of the city’s nightlife scene.

The timing proves particularly notable as Zohran Mamdani leads polls just days before the mayoral election, having emerged from relative obscurity to become the Democratic nominee.

Mamdani’s rise represents a remarkable political journey.

Born in Kampala, Uganda, he moved to New York City at age 7 and has served in the State Assembly since 2021, representing District 36.

His campaign centers on affordability and working-class issues, appealing strongly to younger voters who see him as a fresh alternative to traditional political figures.

Recent polling shows Mamdani ahead of independent candidate Andrew Cuomo, despite facing criticism over his positions on various issues.

The 34-year-old’s immigrant background and progressive principles have resonated with many New Yorkers, though his candidacy has also generated controversy in some communities.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” released in 2024, became a defining anthem in Hip-Hop circles after it’s vicious takedown of rap superstar Drake.

For Mamdani, whose campaign emphasizes community engagement and youth inclusion, the viral moment aligns with his image as a progressive voice rooted in New York’s creative landscape.