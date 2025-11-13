Offset Claims Halloween Drop Was Business Move As “Haunted By Fame” Sells Under 8K First Week

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset claims “Haunted By Fame” was a calculated release to end his record deal after the mixtape failed to chart.

Offset claims he used his Halloween drop Haunted By Fame not to top charts but to break free from a restrictive recording contract.

The 14-track release arrived October 31 through UMG Recordings with little promotion, confusing some in the Hip-Hop community.

Now it’s clear the surprise wasn’t about spooky vibes—it was business. The former Migos rapper allegedly orchestrated the project as a contractual loophole rather than a commercial play.

Offset confirmed the move himself on Instagram, stating the project was a “Mixtape to get out my deal.”

Offset responds after his mixtape Haunted By Fame sold 3,100 copies first week and failing to debut in the Billboard 200:



“Mixtape to get out my deal lol” pic.twitter.com/7Jh9dLgmBr — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 11, 2025

Sales reflected the intent. The project failed to chart on the Billboard 200 and moved fewer than 8,000 units in its first week. Even with features from NBA YoungBoy, Lil Dump and NoCap, the tape didn’t gain traction.

The music itself pulled no punches. On the track “No Sweat,” Offset appeared to take aim at estranged wife Cardi B and her relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

The lyrics sparked speculation about Cardi B’s personal life, but Offset had already hinted at regret over how he handled their relationship. During an appearance on the “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” podcast, the Atlanta artist admitted, “I was definitely not perfect. I made a lot of mistakes. I did a lot of wrong, and it’s always on the front screen, so it was hard to move on from it.”

When asked what he would’ve done differently, he didn’t hesitate: “I should have respected her way more. I made bad decisions as a man, stepping out, and I gotta take that on the chin.”

Offset’s divorce from Cardi B has been a topic of public fascination, especially after reports surfaced that he turned down a $10 million settlement offer to walk away from the marriage.