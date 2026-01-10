Offset Threatens To Shoot Stefon Diggs In The Knee, As Celina Power Battle Over $15K Gambling Debt Spiral

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Celina Powell says she’s living in fear after Offset allegedly threatened Stefon Diggs and claims he owes her $15K loan he refuses to repay.

Celina Powell just put Offset on blast and shared a 17-second audio clip on the “2 Girls From Mars” podcast, claiming the rapper threatened to shoot and kill Cardi B’s new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.

“If I can catch buddy and I can catch him, it’s going to be bad,” he said, before threatening to shoot Diggs in the knee, which would obviously ruin his NFL career.

Offset Threatens to SHOOT and kill Stefon Diggs in a new Phone Recording shared by Celina Powell.



This will only make Cardi B's case against him easier. pic.twitter.com/723MlknQSt — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) January 10, 2026

Powell dropped the video as proof that she’s living in constant fear after Offset allegedly began making threats against her over a $15,000 loan he refuses to repay.

The Miami-based influencer posted a chilling warning on social media, telling her followers they should look to the Migos rapper if anything bad happens to her. Powell said she’s been trying for weeks to get back the money she loaned Offset, claiming he gambled it away and now refuses to pay her back.

if anything happens to me offet did it. — CELINA POWELL 🤍 (@celinapowellduh) January 9, 2026

The influencer shared a disturbing FaceTime video showing Offset telling her, “s### ain’t sweet” during what appeared to be a heated phone argument about the debt. Powell said the threats started after she began publicly demanding repayment of the loan, which she claims she gave Offset in good faith before he lost it all gambling.

The drama comes just one week after Powell went viral for posting an intimate video of herself in bed with Offset. The bedroom footage showed Offset sleeping next to Powell, clearly implying the two had been intimate despite his marriage to Cardi B at the time.

Powell said the threats intensified after she posted the bedroom video, with Offset allegedly becoming enraged that she exposed their encounter. In 2017, Offset accused Powell of trying to extort him for $50,000, though she denied those allegations at the time.

The influencer has a long history of public feuds with Hip-Hop artists, including prior claims against Chief Keef and Fetty Wap. Powell said she’s now considering involving law enforcement because the threats have escalated beyond just angry phone calls.

The influencer said she has screenshots and recordings of Offset’s alleged threats, which she plans to turn over to authorities if the harassment continues. Powell said she’s now staying with friends and avoiding her usual Miami haunts because she fears Offset might carry out his alleged threats.

The last few months for Offset have been messy.

He is also accused of threatening Jordyn Woods after a model claimed she was pulled into an alleged setup tied to NFL player Stefon Diggs.

The model said Offset became angry after learning she had been in contact with both Diggs and Jordyn Woods and warned her to stay quiet.

She claimed he also used his influence to keep her from getting into Miami clubs. The allegations suggest Offset tried to shut down anyone he felt could make him look bad.