Model Claims Offset Banned Her From Miami After Alleged Stefon Diggs Setup Plot Unravels

Jordyn Goor released new screenshots showing Offset allegedly threatening her after she exposed his plot to target Stefon Diggs

Jordyn Goor just dropped another explosive screenshot of her heated exchange with Offset, escalating the drama surrounding allegations that the Migos rapper plotted to set up Stefon Diggs.

The latest messages appear to show Offset issuing territorial warnings after Goor exposed his alleged scheme. The new screenshot reveals a tense back-and-forth between the Miami-based influencer and someone alleged to be Offset, beginning with him sending a crying-laughing emoji followed by “Get back gang.”

He continues with a string of warnings: “U should go back home to Tampa,” “U can’t go no where heee,” and “Work nun u will see,” before adding “All owners” and “Brrrrrrrr.”

Goor replies “i’ll be alright boo,” then follows with “tender off the boneeeee.”

She ends the exchange with a direct shot at his personal life, telling him “u should go back home to your kids… oh wait,” a pointed reference to his divorce from Cardi B.

This latest revelation comes after Goor initially accused Offset of pressuring her to reveal Diggs’ location so he could orchestrate some form of retaliation against the NFL star. The model claims Offset was seeking revenge after learning that Diggs had fathered a child with his estranged wife Cardi B.

In her original allegations, Goor shared screenshots showing Offset allegedly calling her an “Opp ass n***a” on November 16 and demanding she “Give drop or don’t come back around.”

The messages appeared to show Goor initially agreeing to the setup before growing frustrated with the rapper’s behavior. A source close to Offset told TMZ that “this girl has an ongoing beef with Set and is now looking to blow this up into something it’s not. Their feud has no connection to Diggs.”

The latest drama comes after Offset allegedly posted and quickly deleted a message claiming paternity of Cardi B and Diggs’ newborn baby, writing “That’s my kid.”

Though Offset’s representatives later dismissed the post as fake, the incident added fuel to an already volatile situation between the former couple. Cardi B has been vocal about feeling harassed by her estranged husband, telling fans that Offset has been bothering her behind the scenes.

The “WAP” rapper recently expressed concerns for her safety, aligning with Goor’s claims about the rapper’s alleged threatening behavior. Goor’s continued release of alleged screenshots suggests the conflict between them remains far from resolved.

Offset has been absent from Instagram since last week after denying he made the posts about Cardi’s baby.