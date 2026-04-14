Offset’s Mom Fawns Over Rapper, Calls Him “Walking Miracle” After Getting Shot In Casino

Offset’s mom calls him a “miracle walking” after he performs from a wheelchair just days after getting shot outside a Florida casino.

Offset took the stage in a wheelchair just five days after getting shot outside a Florida casino, and his mom’s reaction says everything about what that moment meant.

His mom, Latabia Woodward, posted on Instagram, calling her son a “miracle walking” after watching him perform at the University of Arkansas on Saturday, April 11.

“Six days ago, my son was shot. Four days later, he was released from the hospital. Last night, he was on a stage doing what he loves to do,” Woodward said. “He is a miracle walking. That is God’s grace, that is God’s mercy.” Offset himself posted a statement saying he’s focused on his family, his recovery, and getting back to music, adding that “life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win.”

She wasn’t exaggerating. The former Migos member got hit in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Monday, April 6, spent four days in the hospital, and somehow made it back to doing what he loves before most people would even be out of bed.

The shooting came after a fight that police say Lil Tjay started.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Tjay “directed members of his party to start a fight with another group of males,” and that’s when things escalated.

Tjay got arrested on misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray charges and walked out of jail last week, claiming he never pulled the trigger, calling Offset a “rat” in the process.

Offset fired back with “U ain’t buss nun,” keeping it short and real. But the backstory here runs deeper than just a casino altercation.

Days before the shooting, Offset got hit with a $100K lawsuit from MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit over gambling debts he allegedly racked up.

The casino claims he opened a six-figure credit line in March 2024 and never paid it back. When they tried to pull the money directly from his account, it bounced.

Former NFL star Dez Bryant also claimed Offset reached out to him hours before getting shot, still owing him $8,000 from a botched bet.

Ebro said Offset owed him $5,000 from a Super Bowl bet, though he later apologized for bringing it up at such a rough time.

Offset’s financial troubles have been piling up for a minute. According to reports, he’s sitting on a $1.5M+ federal tax bill from the IRS, and Cardi B even mentioned his money problems during an X Spaces livestream last year, saying she wasn’t about to pay his taxes or give up her property just to get out of their marriage.

The gambling debts, the legal issues, the beef with Tjay—it all came to a head in one violent moment outside a casino.