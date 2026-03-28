OJ Da Juiceman Hospitalized With Diabetes Emergency In Police Custody

OJ da Juiceman’s team is demanding answers after he suffered a serious diabetes emergency while in police custody.

OJ da Juiceman landed in the hospital while locked up, and his team’s not staying quiet about it.

The trap rapper’s management came out swinging after what they’re calling a reckless arrest that put his health in serious danger, claiming he suffered a Type 1 diabetes emergency while in custody on March 21 that required immediate treatment at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

The whole situation started when Georgia State Patrol arrested OJ on March 15 after a trooper claimed he sped past him on Interstate 20 and pointed a gun at him multiple times.

That led to 10 charges being filed against the rapper all at once. But here’s where it gets messy.

A woman filed a sworn affidavit saying OJ wasn’t even driving the car that day. She rented the vehicle in her own name and let another man use it, meaning OJ had nothing to do with whatever the trooper’s talking about.

According to TMZ, OJ’s management says the police already know who committed the offense, but they’re still pursuing charges against him.

His team emphasized that the accusations don’t match his character at all. They told the outlet that OJ respects law enforcement, and the things he’s being accused of go completely against who he is as a person.

The arrest has already cost him real money and real opportunities.

OJ missed performances and his latest project, “R&B Juice 2,” which he created with Chester and Zaytoven, got disrupted during its release window.

His management made it crystal clear they’re not backing down either. They said that if this situation doesn’t get corrected quickly, they’re ready to take aggressive legal action and pursue every available remedy to protect his rights.