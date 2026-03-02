One Dead, Two Wounded in Shooting Near Nipsey Hussle’s Restaurant Opening

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A fatal shooting near Marathon Burger’s grand opening left one dead and two wounded during the opening of Nipsey Hussle’s restaurant.

A deadly shooting erupted near the grand opening celebration of Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Burger’s new Long Beach location on Sunday afternoon, leaving one person dead and two others wounded.

The violence occurred around 3:34 P.M. near Broadway and Pine Avenue in downtown Long Beach, approximately half a block from where hundreds gathered to celebrate Nipsey Hussle’s restaurant chain expansion.

CBS LA reported that multiple people were shot and one person was killed. The gunfire sent crowds running through the streets as emergency responders rushed to the scene.

Long Beach Police Department officers detained two individuals in connection with the shooting while paramedics transported the wounded victims to local hospitals.

Witnesses described hearing multiple gunshots during what was supposed to be a community celebration.

One person told CBS LA, “We heard like 13 shots. It was supposed to be a good thing for people to come out. Some guy trying to do something for the community and jobs, and all that, so something like this happened. It’s terrible.”

The Marathon Burger opening drew significant attention from Hip-Hop community members and Long Beach residents.

Snoop Dogg served as an investor partner at the Pine Avenue location, joining Nipsey Hussle’s brother, Blacc Sam, in expanding the restaurant chain beyond its original Fairfax District roots.

Marathon Burger represents Nipsey Hussle’s entrepreneurial vision continuing through his family after the rapper’s death in 2019.

Blacc Sam launched the restaurant chain to honor his late brother’s legacy while investing in the community through food service. The Long Beach location marks the fourth Marathon Burger restaurant across Los Angeles County.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson had posted celebratory content about the restaurant opening just hours before the shooting occurred. The mayor’s social media posts featured ribbon-cutting ceremonies and photo opportunities.

Police investigators worked to determine what led to the deadly violence near the community celebration.

Event organizers emphasized that the shooting was not connected to the Marathon Burger grand opening celebration.