One of Akon’s Wives Files For Divorce Days Before 29th Anniversary

Akon’s wife Tomeka Thiam filed for divorce days before their 29th anniversary, seeking custody of their kids and spousal support.

Grammy-nominated singer Akon’s wife has filed for divorce just four days before their 29th wedding anniversary, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Tomeka Thiam filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, ending a marriage that began in September 1996. The timing of the filing comes as the couple would have celebrated nearly three decades together on Sunday.

According to the court documents, Thiam is seeking joint legal custody of the couple’s 17-year-old child while requesting primary physical custody. She is also pursuing spousal support and wants to prevent the court from awarding any financial support to Akon.

The divorce filing sheds light on what has been a complex personal life for the “Smack That” hitmaker.

Akon has been notably cryptic about his marital arrangements in past interviews, with various reports suggesting he practices polygamy, though Thiam appears to be his only legally recognized spouse in the United States.

The singer has previously acknowledged having multiple relationships. In a 2007 interview with Blender magazine, he discussed having five children with different women, though he has since fathered additional children.

Thiam, an entrepreneur who has largely stayed out of the public eye, met Akon when she was 18. The couple has maintained a relatively private relationship despite Akon’s international fame and success in the music industry.

The divorce filing comes during a period when Akon has been focusing on various business ventures, including his “Akon City” project in Senegal and his recent announcement about re-recording his catalog in country music format.

As recently as July 2024, the couple appeared to be on solid ground. In an interview with US Magazine, they shared what they called “super simple” secrets to maintaining their long-term relationship.

“If you know that this person is for you, then it’s for you,” Thiam said. “And there’s nothing that nobody can’t do. ‘OK, baby, where my journey has gone is where I’m going.’”

Akon reportedly has nine wives and in addition to Tomeka, at least one of them, Amirah-Iman Thiam, lives in the United States.

As AllHipHop reported, Amirah filed a lawsuit against Publix in May of 2025, after she was “violated” by a male employee inside the store.

“That dress got me rethinking my lunch break,” the man said. Before she could react, the man grabbed her buttocks and vaginal area.

Representatives for Akon did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the divorce filing.

Akon rose to fame in the mid-2000s with hits like “Lonely,” “Smack That,” and “I Wanna Love You.” He has sold over 35 million albums worldwide and has been nominated for five Grammy Awards throughout his career.