Papoose Dropped Five-Minute Diss Track Calling Out 50 Cent’s Social Media Tactics

Papoose released a five-minute diss track called “Agent Provocateur” aimed directly at 50 Cent.

The Brooklyn rapper decided to respond after watching 50 become embroiled in a direct confrontation just hours after Maino unleashed his song on the Queens rapper.

The feud between 50 and multiple New York rappers has been escalating for weeks. 50 Cent started beefing with T.I., Maino, Dave East, Jim Jones, and Fabolous after they criticized his documentary about Sean Combs.

Rather than dropping diss tracks, 50 chose to mock them on social media and create an AI music video with Max B titled “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” in which he clowned at all of them at once.

Papoose viewed this approach as cowardly. The rapper believes that if you’re going to start something with someone, you should be willing to face them directly through music.

He’s known for standing his ground and refusing to back down from any artist, no matter how powerful they are.

This mentality drove him to create “Agent Provocateur” as a response to what he sees as 50s avoidance tactics.

The track itself is aggressive and confrontational. Papoose uses the five minutes to address 50’s behavior throughout the entire feud.

He questions why 50 won’t engage directly and calls out his pattern of resorting to social-media jabs rather than actual musical responses.

The production on “Agent Provocateur” is hard-hitting, giving Papoose the perfect backdrop to deliver his bars with intensity.

Maino had already released his own diss track called “Bleed Like Us” just hours before Papoose dropped “Agent Provocateur.”

This means 50 Cent is now facing multiple direct musical responses from New York artists who are tired of his indirect approach, as well as an onslaught of records from T.I. and his sons, King Harris and Domani.

For the most part, 50 Cent seems to be reveling in the attention. He has consistently claimed that he “is the algorithm” behind other rappers’ success.