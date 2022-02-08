Politicians Want To Give Young Dolph His Own Day Of Service

Tennessee politicians are sponsoring a bill to honor the Memphis artist, Young Dolph, with a day of service.

After the death of rapper Young Dolph in November, Tennessee politicians are sponsoring a bill to honor the Memphis (by way of Chicago) artist.

The goal is to create a day of service in his honor and inspire people to give back to the community as he did.

Rep. Torrey C. Harris (D-Memphis-D90) and former Sen. Katrina Robinson have sponsored the bill to create the “Adolph Thornton Day of Service.”

The bill titled SB1672/HB2035 says Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton, “was an exemplary gentleman and consummate professional who worked assiduously to improve the quality of life for his fellow citizens in numerous capacities.”

It heralded Young Dolph’s philanthropic efforts, noting that he donated $50,000 to his alma mater, generously contributed to the Tennessee Arts Academy Foundation, and gave motivational speeches to students across the state.

He donated and delivered Thanksgiving turkeys across Memphis (in the areas of Hickory Hills, Westwood, South Memphis, LeMoyne Gardens, and Castalia neighborhoods).

The bill mentioned his visits with patients and staff at the West Clinic and how he hosted an annual Back to School Block Party for kids. At the Back to School Block Party, he donated school supplies and backpacks to youth.

Dolph, who was raised primarily by his grandmother in South Memphis since he was four years old, also hosted Mother’s Day brunches for victims of domestic violence and individuals dealing with substance abuse.

The bill proposes that the date that he was killed outside of a cookie shop in Memphis, November 17th, now be dedicated to him.

It reads in part, “November 17th of each year is to be observed as the ‘Adolph Thornton Day of Service,’ to celebrate the memory, music, and community service contributions of Adolph’ Young Dolph’ Thornton and to encourage Tennesseans to help others.”

While it will not be a legal holiday, it will be a great way to continue his legacy.