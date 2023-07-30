Post Malone Says Having His Daughter Has Slowed Him Down “Party Wise”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fatherhood transformed Post Malone’s life, leading him to prioritize family and personal fulfillment while stepping back from the partying lifestyle of the music industry.

Post Malone has admitted that having a child has “put a lot into perspective” for him.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the 28-year-old opened up about how his life has changed after welcoming his now 14-month-old daughter.

“Having a baby really put a lot into perspective, and it’s really slowed me down a lot, like party-wise, you know, going out and being crazy,” the Sunflower singer told Zane, adding, “But it’s like the most beautiful thing.”

When discussing his lifestyle change, the pop rapper explained that he is stepping back from the nightlife scene, which is often attached to the music industry.

“I just want to take some time now,” he said. “And actually you mentioned all the accoutrement of success and everything that comes with that. Now I just want to take a second and enjoy it.”

The artist added, “I never really got time or really got time or had the bandwidth to experience the journey to its fullest. So I guess that’s what I’m trying to do now.”

When addressing his relationship with alcohol, which he admitted is “very much” one of his weaknesses, the musician explained that he is currently in a “good spot” with it.

“I have a very hard time expressing myself via recording if I’m not a little f##### up,” he confessed. “It’s a good spot now because if I’m not recording or I’m not talking to people or if I’m not doing shows, I really do drink just to have fun. It’s having a beer with my dad or with my bud.”

The “Circles” artist said of fatherhood, “I really love hanging out with my baby, hanging out with the lady, playing video games, and in my garage working on projects. That’s what I love to do.”

Post Malone released his latest album Austin on Friday.