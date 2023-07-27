Post Malone Shares His Thoughts On UFOs, Aliens & The Roswell Incident

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Unidentified flying objects (UFOs)/unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) have become a major topic of discussion in recent months. Even music superstar Post Malone has expressed interest in possible alien contact.

A U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee held a hearing on UAPs this week. Retired Maj. David Grusch, an ex-U.S. intelligence official, testified that the federal government is “absolutely” in possession of extraterrestrial materials.

In addition, Grusch claimed the government has been aware of “non-human” activity on Earth since the 1930s. The Pentagon has denied discovering extraterrestrial items or covering up reverse-engineering programs.

Zane Lowe Chats With Post Malone About ET Phenomenon

Post Malone recently sat down with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe to promote his upcoming Austin album due out July 28. The hour-long conversation included Malone discussing UFOs and the conspiracy theory associated with an alleged 1947 alien crash landing in Roswell, New Mexico.

“You look back at like Roswell, and they’re like, ‘We found a weather balloon.’ Even like [Battle: Los Angeles]… what [the movie] is based on. Maybe it was the 40s or 50s, there was this object. And there’s pictures of us trying to blow it up,” Post Malone told Zane Lowe.

The musician also added, “Even now, for them to be like, ‘Oh well, we didn’t really have anything. We didn’t see anything. There was nothing there.’ But now, even the pilots are like, ‘We definitely saw some s###. There’s definitely something.'”

More Intriguing Question: What Happens After You Die? Or Do Aliens Exist?

Post Malone then spoke about visiting the Skinwalker Ranch in Utah. The property is famous for supposedly experiencing paranormal and UFO-related activities. Plus, Malone shared his thoughts on the potential of knowing if there is actual extraterrestrial life.

“I am sure if you ask somebody two questions – if you’re like, ‘Do you wanna know what happens after you die? Or do you wanna know if alien exists?’ What happens after you die, I’d be like, ‘No not really because that’s gonna happen,'” Post Malone expressed.

The “Chemical” singer/songwriter continued, “But the whole alien deal, you don’t know if the aliens are gonna come down and vaporize you. What if they’re your cool uncle from space?”