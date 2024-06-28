President Joe Biden Bashes Donald Trump For Lying After Widely Panned Debate

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

President Joe Biden struggled in his debate against Donald Trump, but the president seemed energized at a campaign rally the next day.

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s first debate of the 2024 election cycle left many voters feeling hopeless on Thursday night (June 27). Biden defended himself against widespread criticism of his debate performance at a campaign rally in North Carolina on Friday (June 28).

Biden attempted to ease concerns about his fitness for the presidency. He also called out Trump for repeatedly lying in their debate.

“I know I’m not a young man,” Biden said. “Folks, I don’t walk as easily as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done. And I know, like millions of Americans, when you get knocked down, you get back up.”

He continued, “I know what it will take to bring this economy to everybody. I know what it’ll take to rally the world to stand up against [Vladimir] Putin and defend freedom, not yield to him. And I know what it takes to keep the world safe and free for the years ahead. Folks, I give you my word as a Biden, I would not be running again if I didn’t believe, with all my heart and soul that I can do this job. Because quite frankly, the stakes are too high.”

"I don't debate as well as I used to. But, I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth."



Fat Joe and E-40 appeared at Biden’s rally in North Carolina. Fat Joe performed the hit singles “Lean Back” and “All the Way Up” while E-40 did renditions of “Snap Yo Fingers” and “Tell Me When to Go.”

The second presidential debate between Biden and Trump is scheduled for September 10. Trump will be sentenced for his falsifying business records conviction on July 11.