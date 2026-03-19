Quavo Shines In First ‘Takeover’ Trailer As Guy Miller

Quavo steps into an animated world with a starring role in the upcoming film “Takeover,” bringing his acting talents to a thriller.

Quavo is stepping into the animated world with a major role in the upcoming film “Takeover,” and the first trailer just dropped to show what’s coming.

The graphic novel-style action thriller features him as Guy Miller, a street-racing legend trying to rebuild his life after doing time in prison.

This isn’t just another celebrity cameo, either; it’s a full commitment to a high-octane project that’s been in development since 2022.

The cast around him is stacked with serious talent.

Billy Zane, Serayah, LaMonica Garrett, and Martin Sensmeier are all part of the ensemble, and the late Takeoff also appears in the film, making it extra meaningful for the Migos legacy.

The whole thing is being produced by Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “CEO P” Thomas through Quality Control Music’s production arm, Quality Films, in partnership with Trioscope Studios.

Quavo’s been clear about how much this means to him.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity, especially shooting in my hometown of Atlanta,” he said about the role. “This film is an ideal opportunity to further delve into my craft, and I can’t wait to see how the action plays out in this animated environment.”

That’s the kind of energy you want from an artist who’s taking on a serious acting project

His filmography speaks for itself at this point. He’s done work on “Atlanta,” “Black-ish,” “Ballers”, “Narcos: Mexico,” and “Star,” plus he recently starred alongside John Travolta in “Cash Out” and its sequel “High Rollers.”

Last year, he appeared in the animated film “Sneaks” with Anthony Mackie and Martin Lawrence, so he’s already comfortable moving between live action and animation.

“Takeover” hits theaters on May 8, 2026..