Queen Latifah’s Dazzling Rendition Of National Anthem On Sunday Night Football Has Social Media Stunned  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Queen Latifah proved a good luck charm for the Cowboys, performing the National Anthem ahead of their season opener against the Giants.

Queen Latifah wowed fans at the MetLife Stadium during the NFL season opener with her dazzling rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner.

On Sunday night (September 10), the Hip-Hop legend flexed her singing chops ahead of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants, performing the National Anthem during the NFL’s Sunday Night Football broadcast.

The talented songstress shocked some viewers as much as the Giant’s eventual 40-0 loss to Dallas. Despite her many singing accolades, many fans were stunned to find out the multihyphenate icon can belt out a tune. Others took to social media, pointing to her achievements as a songstress.

“People are JUST finding out that Queen Latifah sings?” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Have they not seen ‘Chicago’ or ‘Hairspray’? Or saw that she released two jazz albums? Or even when she played Bessie Smith in that HBO movie?

People are JUST finding out that Queen Latifah sings? Have they not seen ‘Chicago’ or ‘Hairspray’? Or saw that she released two jazz albums? Or even when she played Bessie Smith in that HBO movie? pic.twitter.com/EwVOAvtn7q — charlie wilson fan club president. (@travisfromdabk_) September 11, 2023

“Queen Latifah was nominated for an Oscar for ‘Chicago,’” another person added. “Which was.. wait for it… a musical.”

Queen Latifah was nominated for an Oscar for “Chicago” which was.. wait for it… a musical — Strictly 4 My X’ers (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) September 11, 2023

Many others praised Queen Latifah for her many talents and called for her to get more recognition.

“I know that we all love queen latifah,” one fan shared. “But she really doesn’t get enough credit for being one of the most multidimensional talents of our generation.

I know that we all love queen latifah, but she really doesn't get enough credit for being one of the most multidimensional talents of our generation. pic.twitter.com/DHyxtfUqnE — luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) September 11, 2023

Others were quick to remind users that the first rapper to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame remains a gifted lyricist.

“Since Queen Latifah is trending, I think it’s appropriate to post this,” a fan shared. “Even in her 50s, her bars are still strong and better than your favorite.”