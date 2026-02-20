Rapper Arrested After Beheading Dog & Posting Images On Instagram

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper Lil Drip was arrested for beheading a missing dog and posting images online in a gruesome act that led to a standoff with cops.

Rapper Lil Drip, a former Georgia State football player, is sitting in jail after cops arrested him for aggravated animal cruelty following a disturbing incident that left a woman’s missing dog dead.

The rapper, born Jalen Wade, got charged with beheading a dog named Bambi and posting images of the gruesome act on his Instagram account.

The incident led to a multi-hour SWAT standoff in northwest Atlanta’s Grove Park neighborhood.

Fulton County Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a home on Illinois Avenue after receiving reports about the graphic social media posts.

Officers discovered the dog’s severed head in a bowl next to a machete on the front porch, according to investigators. When police attempted to execute a search warrant, Wade barricaded himself inside the residence, forcing authorities to call in a SWAT team before taking him into custody.

Bambi belonged to Precious Cody, who adopted the animal from LifeLine Animal Project in 2024. Cody said her pet went missing in September 2025 while she served a week in jail on a failure-to-appear warrant.

A neighbor told her a man claimed to know the owner and took the dog, but Cody never saw Bambi again until animal services contacted her Wednesday night after identifying the deceased animal through a microchip.

“All she wanted to do was cuddle,” Cody said about her beloved pet. “Bambi was like my child.”

This marks the second high-profile animal cruelty case involving a rapper this month.

Chicago drill rapper Aspen Kartier faced similar charges after viewers witnessed her allegedly abusing a puppy during a live Twitch stream, prompting widespread outrage and swift police action.

The 19-year-old artist, whose real name is Aspen Easterling, was busted in January 2026 after concerned viewers reported seeing her repeatedly strike a three-month-old Maltipoo during a livestream.

PETA worked with tipsters to identify Easterling’s location and contacted Brookhaven Police, who responded within hours to rescue the puppy and arrest the suspect.

The animal rights organization recently honored the Brookhaven Police Department with its Compassionate Police Department Award for its rapid response in the Kartier case.

PETA officials praised the department’s swift intervention in protecting the vulnerable animal, demonstrating how law enforcement agencies can effectively respond to animal cruelty reports from social media platforms.

Both cases highlight a disturbing trend of artists documenting animal abuse on social media platforms, with viewers playing crucial roles in reporting the incidents to authorities.

A Fulton County judge denied bond for Wade during his Thursday court appearance, keeping him in custody as the investigation continues.

The puppy from the Kartier case remains in the care of DeKalb County Animal Services, where it serves as evidence in the ongoing prosecution.